Man steals police cruiser at Myrtue; apprehended soon after

HARLAN — Zachariah Rush is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a police cruiser Nov. 24 outside of Myrtue Medical Center around 1:50 a.m.

Harlan police chief Derrick Yamada said it’s unclear how Rush gained access to the vehicle.

“A male was brought in from the county with active severe bleeding from an incident that happened in the county. When Medivac pulled up to the hospital, the male jumped out of the ambulance and started to run,” Yamada said. “The hospital called law enforcement stating he was severely bleeding and would need stitches. Our offices went to Myrtue to assist and find this male to get him medical treatment.”

Yamada said while they were looking for Rush, who was hiding by a dumpster at the construction site on the east side of the building, police tried to approach him and he took off running.

“The officer attempted to deploy his taser on Mr. Rush but it wasn’t effective. Rush drove off with the vehicle. He only drove a few miles outside of town to Cresthaven Drive. Rush went down a ditch, into a gentleman’s driveway and exited the vehicle and was hiding nearby underneath an evergreen tree.”

Yamada said drug use was confirmed by medical staff after Rush was detained and brought back to the hospital for medical clearance. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Charges include possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of reckless driving, three counts of interference with official acts, assault on a peace officer, theft in the first degree from taking the vehicle, criminal mischief second degree for the scratches and damage to the vehicle.

Yamada said he would be reviewing the policy of leaving police vehicles running.