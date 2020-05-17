Man who requested trial by combat files suit against county
COUNTY -- A Kansas man who asked a Shelby County District Court judge to allow a trial by combat with melee weapons in a child custody situation has passed a psychological evaluation, and in turn has filed a lawsuit against the county, judge, attorneys and his ex-wife for violating his constitutional rights.
David Zachary Ostrom, 40, Paola, KS, provided the Harlan Newspapers with a copy of his court-ordered evaluation, which indicates he’s not troubled, but only suffers from “adjustment disorder with mixed emotional features,” essentially meaning he’s just angry about the child custody dispute with his ex-wife.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)