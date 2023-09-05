Manning earns Keep Iowa Beautiful’s Community Award for Excellence

MANNING — The City of Manning was recently awarded The Robert D. Ray Community Award for Excellence by The Keep Iowa Beautiful Board of Directors.

“We are honored to be recognized with this award from Keep Iowa Beautiful,” said Dawn Meyer, Manning City Clerk/Administrator.

The award is named after Former Governor Robert D. Ray, who believed clean and attractive communities improve the economic climate for its citizens.

It is awarded annually to a town or city for enhancing the beauty, cleanliness and attractiveness of the community. Community beautification projects qualifyig for this recognition include entryway improvement, housing, streetscaping, litter prevention, park/trail development, recycling, lighting, roadway improvement, incorporation of art landscaping and public nuisance abatement

The nomination application for the city stated, “Entering onto Manning’s main street, you would never guess that they are a community of only 1,455. Their downtown is full of locally owned shops, attractive streetscaping, and a busyness you don’t always see in rural downtowns.”

“They have worked hard in recent years to connect their assets, stretching from the Hausbarn to the Trestle Park and the Iowa sculpture and railroad-inspired playground. There is a strong sense of pride in Manning, evident by their support of young professionals and youth. They work as a community to address everything from visioning to residential planning.”

Meyer said, “We have an amazing combination of volunteers and employees that continue to surpass expectations and make Manning what it is! We are very proud of the work they do.”