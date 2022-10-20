Manning holds “Charters of Freedom” dedication

MANNING — A dedication ceremony was held for Iowa’s first “Charters of Freedom” display located in Manning Friday, October 14.

The dedication, hosted by the city of Manning and Foundation Forward, Inc., celebrated the permanent display of replicas of The United States Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and The Bill of Rights.

The monument is located at the Hausbarn Heritage Park next to the Carroll County Freedom Rock.

Participants in the dedication included Pastor Riggert; members of the Manning VFW; IKM-Manning High School Band; Manning Boy Scouts; Ron Lewis, Foundations Facilitator; Ron Reischl; Lt. Governor Adam Gregg ; Brian Best, State Representative; Foundation Forward Founders, Vance and Mary Jo Patterson; Manning Mayor Joe Maas; CSM Perry Snider, (RET); and seven cannoneers including Dawn Meyer, City Administrator; John Gordon, Mason Project Manager; Megan Reis, Hausbarn Director; Chuck Ehlers, Project Manager; Tyler Hoffmann, Manning Police; Adam Gregg, Lt. Governor; and Kristina Lupardus, Chamber President.

Photos clockwise: Iowa’s first “Charters of Freedom” dedication ceremony draws a large crows; Lt. Governor Adam Gregg spoke at the dedication; the IKM-Manning High School Band played the National Anthem; a replica of the United States Constitution is part of the permanent display located at Hausbarn Heritage Park in Manning. (Renée Brich, photos)