Marching to a Division 1 rating in Treynor

HARLAN — The Harlan Community Marching Band received a Division I rating for their performance at the state contest by the Iowa High School Music Association in Treynor on Oct. 13.

“The bands who have marching programs are assigned to a particular site and are able to present their field show for adjudication and the results are in the form of ratings, with 1 as superior, 2 as excellent and 3 as a good rating,” director Bill Kearney said. “Our band has actively participated in this process since 1968 and we have received division 1 ratings on 51 out of 54 times.”

He said the success of the program lies in a few areas, along with the support of the community and parents.

“I think it’s the invested commitment of the kids, the expectations of the members within the program for what we have built up in our programs and what the fans and parents see on the field at the games and in competition,” Kearney said. “A system was in place before I started working here and the students are aware of what it takes to fulfill that system.”

He said the students are serious about their participation and what they’re doing to be a part of the group.

“The kids are invested and committed in that and that’s part of what’s contributed to the success,” Kearney said.

He said the state competition is usually the end of marching season. Their last performance was at the football game Friday.

“We will shift to indoor concert band rehearsal,” he said. “The large group competition in May is the next competition for concert bands.”

He said the band is one hundred percent dedicated to bringing top notch entertainment and support of the community, playing for the school, our sports teams and any other venues that call for entertainment or pep band support.

“We will play for volleyball, wrestling and other teams beyond football and basketball,” he said. “We will do something with special ed. The kids volunteer to play that day.”

Kearney said that’s a tribute to the culture of what’s going on in the school.

“It’s the fact that they’re excited about playing, entertaining and supporting different representations of the school,” he said. “The kids are self-motivators with the extra stuff we do in the program, as well. They put in endless hours of practicing. It’s neat to see and it’s really neat to hear.”