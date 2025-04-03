Marilyn Lange

Harlan - Marilyn Ruth (Long) Lange passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on November 24, 2024, at Hospice of the Valley in Mesa, Arizona. Marilyn was born on June 25, 1938, to Earl and Doris Long, on their family’s farm near Ottoson, Iowa. She graduated from Ottoson School in May of 1956. After courting Herb Lange four years and graduating, they married on September 2, 1956. They were happily married for 68 years.

They lived in Cedar Falls, Iowa for four years, where Marilyn obtained a two-year teaching certificate from the University of Northern Iowa. They moved to Ayrshire, Iowa for thirteen years and then to Harlan, Iowa where they raised two children, Debra Sue and Michael Scott. Marilyn was a wonderful homemaker and loved being a wife and mother. She also worked for a time at the Harlan Flower Shop.

Herb and Marilyn became members of the First United Methodist Church. Marilyn was a member of the Martha Circle, involved for many years with the church cookie walk and led the event one season, as well as the Mother Daughter Banquet.

Marilyn enjoyed sewing, ceramics, scrapbooking, baking and collecting Cherished Teddies with her daughter. She started to play bridge in 1973 and was frequently complimented for being a very good player. In 1998, Herb and Marilyn began to winter in Florence, Arizona. Marilyn loved the sunny, beautiful days and often played bridge three times per week. Marilyn and Herb were fortunate enough to experience some amazing trips throughout the years, including travels to Alaska, Nova Scotia, New Mexico, Maine and numerous other states.

Marilyn was initiated into the AP Chapter of PEO on March 25, 1988. She served as Chaplain and as Corresponding Secretary.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Doris (Fleming) Long, sisters Barbara Jean (Long) Bratland, Beverly Joyce Long, infant brother Richard Earl Long, son-in-law Boysell Alfred Linderblood and brother-in-law Arnold Norris Bratland.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert Donald Lange, daughter, Debra Sue (Lange) Linderblood, son, Michael Scott Lange (Tammy) and grandchildren Veronica Neoma Lange, Ezra Bates Lange (Becky) and Georgianna Suzette Lange.

There will be memorial services in Florence, Arizona and Harlan, Iowa at later dates.