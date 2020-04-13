Markham Dental utilizing 3-D printing to make shields, masks

HARLAN -- The combination of available time, skill and compassion have fueled the efforts of Harlan Dentists Roy Burkhalter and Phil Markham in producing 150 face shields and about 10 N-100 masks for use in local medical facilities.

Dr. Burkhalter, DDS, and Dr. Markham, DDS, of Markham Family Dental Associates, are using 3-D printers to construct the items in prevention efforts against COVID-19.

So far, the dentists have been distributing the shields while using the masks in their own practices, which have been reduced to emergency services only by order of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Following Friday’s most recent donation of 100, about 150 face shields have now been delivered to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. More are being constructed for the Manning Regional Healthcare Center as well as other local facilities.

“Roy Burkhalter has been the driving force in this,” said Markham. “He has three 3-D printers in his basement that he’s trying to keep running pretty much around the clock.”

In the past week, Justin Stinn and Todd Shults, who also own 3-D printers, have joined the production effort to help reach the 150 mark.

“That’s definitely helping to reduce my workload,” Burkhalter said. “These individuals reached out to me based off a Facebook video that I posted... Just the community coming together.”

Burkhalter said that boredom initially played a role in his plan to produce the face shields and masks. With his dentistry workload greatly limited, he spent more time viewing his 3-D printing Facebook groups and studying the mask and shield models being discussed.

“I’ve been doing 3-D printing for a while now,” he said. “I just was looking through there and seeing what might meet the needs of our area and (seeing) if this is (something) that we can do. Honestly, just bored to death and thought maybe I’ve got a way to help out.”

Burkhalter added, “It’s a very small price to pay for what these (doctors and nurses) are doing for us. They’re out there taking care of the people... If they can stay protected, they can stay healthy, they can get our community back to health and that means I can go back to work sooner, so it kind of helps both sides.”

Markham says that each face shield takes about an hour to print, whereas each mask - depending on which design is used - requires anywhere from eight and a half to 12 hours to print.

“We’ve been focusing mostly on the face shields because of the time commitment on the masks, but Dr. Burkhalter is playing with some of the designs to see if there is one that can actually be expedited and go a little faster,” Markham added.

Markham calls Burkhalter the “tech guy” of the group who focuses on the design and printing. Markham is providing financial backing and helping out with the pre-production tasks. His wife, Amy, and daughter, Sara, help Markham cut the acetate that goes on the framework to make the face shields.

“It’s all manual for that part of it,” he said. “Roy is focusing more on the computer end of things.”

Markham added: “It means a great deal to all of us in the office. The governor has mandated that we’re pretty much shut down except for emergency dentistry, so since we have all this time right now it’s just our way to contribute.

“It’s been a real frustrating time for all of us. In my 30 years of being here, I’ve never had to furlough or lay off anybody, so this is very disconcerting and it’s a hard time for all of us in the dental world. But by doing this, at least we’re keeping our health care colleagues as safe as we can, as well as ourselves, because we’ll utilize this technology for ourselves when we’re back at it. If we can help alleviate the supply shortage, it’s the least we can do.”

Burkhalter said he started making protective masks for office staff while Markham Family Dental was still fully operational in early March. The project expanded to making face shield frames after he was furloughed and then evolved to producing as many as possible once he experienced the fear of the coronavirus first hand.

“The ‘aha’ moment for me was... a couple weeks ago I had to go in for two emergencies and I was terrified. I was like, ‘Man, there’s a chance I could get the virus,’” he said. “But it’s my duty as a dentist to see these emergency patients so we can keep them out of the ER.”

Burkhalter noted that he has the option to “refer out” emergency dental patients, but he chooses to do the work.

“The health care providers on the front line, they don’t have that option. They show up to work and they have that risk every day,” he said.

“So I started making the face shield frames and I got this idea that I was going to make them for the hospital. There’s a huge shortage of personal protective equipment and it’s not their fault.”

Once a face shield frame is printed, Burkhalter says he then hand crafts the shield itself to fit the frame, cutting it off a roll, hole-punching it and customizing. The whole process takes about an hour and 15 minutes.

“It’s time consuming, but it’s worth it,” he said. “It gives me something to do and I’m proud of it. You feel good at the end of the day.”