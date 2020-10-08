Marsha Hursey loves to sew, volunteer
SHELBY -- Marsha Hursey learned to sew by trial and error. A seamstress for more than five decades, her projects range from wedding dress alterations to making memory quilts. During the pandemic she has made more than 500 masks.
Hursey didn’t take her high school home ec teacher’s advice when she said Hursey had no talent for sewing. It just made her more determined to learn on her own.
