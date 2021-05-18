Mask usage now optional at Harlan Community Schools

HARLAN -- The mask mandate for the Harlan Community Schools is now optional after the Harlan Community School District Board of Directors voted unanimously for the change Friday night, May 14 at a specially called meeting.

More than 100 members of the community who attended the meeting, despite the fact there would be no public comment, cheered and applauded when the decision was announced.

Citing changes to the Iowa Department of Public Health recommendations, which advised schools to treat COVID-19 like other childhood illnesses, HCS Superintendent Lynn Johnson said the move was effective immediately.

“Harlan Community Schools has consistently suggested their desire to follow IDPH and our local health’s guidance,” she said. Included in the recommendations are changes in the protocol for exposure.

“Exposed children should no longer be required to stay home regardless of mask usage,” she said.

Children should stay at home if sick but they no longer need to quarantine.

Johnson said in a statement after the meeting that she was proud of the students and staff for their mitigation efforts throughout the year.

“We ask that parents/guardians talk to their children about respecting the right of others in their decision to either wear a mask or not wear a mask,” she said. “We are not going to completely eliminate all of our mitigation strategies but we will evaluate our practices and adjust as guidance would indicate is appropriate.”