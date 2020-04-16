Masks donated to jail, sheriff’s department employees
COUNTY -- Marsha Hursey, Shelby, recently donated these homemade sewn masks to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Jail Staff. Officials said it was a great gesture. “It was a generous thought as the supply chain is low all around the country and they come in handy when dealing with the public,” said jail administrator Kyle Lindberg.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
