Home / Home

Masks donated to jail, sheriff’s department employees

Thu, 04/16/2020 - 11:24am admin

COUNTY -- Marsha Hursey, Shelby, recently donated these homemade sewn masks to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Jail Staff.  Officials said it was a great gesture.  “It was a generous thought as the supply chain is low all around the country and they come in handy when dealing with the public,” said jail administrator Kyle Lindberg.

 

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here