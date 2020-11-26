Masks not required, still requested

COUNTY – No masks mandated, but they’re still requested.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors in special session Tuesday, Nov. 24 stopped short of implementing a county-wide face covering mandate after learning that to do so may present legal challenges and be unenforceable.

The board originally had thought it had the authority to enact a county-wide mask mandate like some other cities and counties have done in Iowa, and was expected to pass a resolution announcing the decision.

The resolution came upon recommendation from the Shelby County Board of Health, which voted to request the county require CDC approved face coverings that cover the mouth and nose, excluding gator and bandana style coverings. COVID-19 numbers continue to escalate to the point where virus positivity rates are consistently near 20 percent locally.

Within 24 hours of the special meeting posting, supervisors Darin Haake, Steve Kenkel, and Charles Parkhurst were inundated with emails, phone calls, and texts, and learned there could be legal ramifications.