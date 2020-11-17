Masks now required in county buildings
COUNTY – Shelby County has implemented a mask mandate that requires the wearing of a face covering for the public and county employees while in the administrative areas of county buildings, including the courthouse in Harlan.
The county’s board of supervisors approved the mandate last week, effective immediately.
“Anybody who enters or is present in the courthouse or any administrative office in the county is required to wear a mask, and any county employee while they’re under their employment with the county, when they encounter any person from the public, is required to wear a mask,” said Shelby County Attorney Marcus Gross, Jr.
A final proclamation is being drafted, and is expected to be approved by the supervisors today, Tuesday, Nov. 17.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
