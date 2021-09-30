Masks required on Harlan Community buses

HARLAN – All students are being required to wear a face covering when transported by a school official in a school vehicle, under a new directive sent to staff and families in the Harlan Community Schools.

Superintendent of Schools Jenny Barnett said in an email that the new masking information for school transportation comes following a sanction from the Department of Education received by HCS, after complaints targeting Harlan Community transportation were filed with the state ombudsman.

“At the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, there had been conflicting state and federal guidance on how the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) mask order applied to school buses,” Barnett wrote in the email.

“With a federal judge’s ruling in a larger case on Sept. 13, 2021, it is now mandated that masks must be worn by students and transportation personnel while on the bus.

“The legal counsel for the district has changed their stance on the issue and is stating that due to the state’s position and the court’s ruling, that schools can and should comply with the CDC order on their school busses.”

Barnett said this is not a local decision. The district and school board members were not able to make this decision at the local level due to receiving the sanction following “several formal complaints” specifically targeting Harlan transportation filed with the state ombudsman.

“An ombudsman is a legal representative, often appointed by a government or organization to investigate complaints made by individuals in the interest of the citizens or employees,” she said. “In return we were given five days to send a resolution stating we would change our recommendation to follow the federal law.”

In the email, Barnett said due to the sanction, all students are now required to wear a mask when being transported by a school official. The requirement began Monday, Sept. 27.

“If this change in our practice causes your family to alter your mode of transportation to/from school, please notify our transportation department at 712-755-5070 and your child(ren’s) school so we can update our transportation routes,” she said.

If children qualify for a medical or religious exemption, parents/guardians are advised to access, print, and return necessary forms to the district or building office. Forms were attached to the email sent to parents.