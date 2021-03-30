Mass Vaccination Clinic Being Offered on April 9th and April 10th in Harlan

On Friday and Saturday, April 9th and 10th, Myrtue Medical Center’s Public Health, in partnership with Rex Pharmacy from Atlantic, will host a mass COVID-19, Pfizer vaccination clinic with 1,170 doses available. “With all Iowans being eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5, the timing of this mass vaccination clinic couldn’t be better,” said Lori Hoch, Myrtue’s Public Health Director. “Distribution will be for everyone who is 16 years of age and older.”

“Our partnership with Rex Pharmacy allows us to bring in a mass quantity of federally-sourced vaccine to better meet our community’s demand for the COVID vaccine,” said Hoch. “Myrtue Medical Center’s hospital staff, Shelby County Emergency Management Agency, the Harlan Fire Department, and the Harlan Police Department are helping to staff this clinic, including checking in, educating, vaccinating, and monitoring patients,” said Hoch.

The Prime (first) doses will be given on Friday, April 9th, or Saturday, April 10th, with the Boost (second) dose scheduled for Friday, April 30th, or Saturday, May 1. By mid-May, mass vaccination clinic recipients will be fully vaccinated and ready for summer.

Vaccination clinics will be located at the Veteran’s Auditorium, 1104 Morningview Drive, Harlan. The time on Friday, April 9th, will be 1:30 – 6:00 PM. The time on Saturday, April 10th, will be 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

Vaccine appointments for this event will be scheduled by going to:

1. Myrtue Medical Center’s website: www.myrtuemedical.org

2. Click on the red banner at the top of the site “Schedule Your COVID-19 Vaccination”

3. “Click here to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointment”

4. Find “1-COVID Vaccine: Open to everyone 16 years of age and older Vaccination Clinic”—click on this and follow the directions

The link will become active on Tuesday, March 30th at 8 am to schedule your appointment. You may also visit the Myrtue Medical Center’s social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for the same appointment link.

Please bring your insurance card and your identification to your appointment. COVID-19 vaccinations are free of charge but you’ll be asked if you have health insurance with a private provider, Medicare or Medicaid because your insurance can be billed for the cost of administering the shot. However, you will not receive a bill. In addition, print out the Pfizer consent form and review the Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheet on https://www.myrtuemedical.org/covid-19-vaccination-updates/

If you are over age 65 and need scheduling assistance, please call 712-755-4422. Your patience is appreciated as appointments fill quickly.

Please share this information with family and friends who may not have internet access. If you are unable to keep a scheduled appointment, please remember to cancel so that other individuals can take advantage of this opportunity.