MANNING — Have you ever wondered what it was like to paint a mural on the side of a building or on a wall of some shape or size?

The City of Manning is providing the opportunity to anyone during an art-exclusive weekend. A muralist has designed it and the public is invited to help during Masterpiece Manning: Encounter with the Arts on May 6 and May 7.

“It’s all laid out and it will kind of be a paint by number,” said City Administrator Dawn Meyer. “We want people to immerse themselves in the arts.”

Manning received a $5,200 grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, said Meyer. A muralist was secured with a portion of the funds.

The weekend will include artists exhibits, sales, food trucks, live music, a film festival and more.

“I think sometimes, especially in our communities, it seems like an abstract idea and really it’s not,” she said. “Everybody can participate in the art, I think that’s what we’re trying to show is bringing it to people and letting them help participate, too.”

She said that as the information is going out, more and more local people are being discovered as artists, even if they don’t call themselves that.

“We definitely have a lot of artists. I don’t know if they identify themselves as artists, but it’s one of those things where we want to encourage more people,” she said. “Artists are coming out of the woodwork because as we’ve been doing this we’ve heard of more and more names and people say so-and-so is a painter or makes jewelry. It’s been really fun to hear about those people.”

Manning High School alum Chris Muhlbauer will perform Saturday afternoon. Two and a Half Guitars, a local band, will perform at the Hausbarn Konferenz Center in the evening.

The May 6 festival will be held at the corner of Highway 141 and Center Street surrounding the Manning Rec Center. The street will be blocked off for events, as well as the parking lot from 10:00 am to 4:00 p.m.

Student and professional filmmakers will show their work May 7 in the 712 Film Festival from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the IKM-Manning High School auditorium on Sunday, May 7, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free of charge.