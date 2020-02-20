Max levy certification may lead to some confusion

HARLAN – The Harlan City Council tonight is set to adopt a resolution regarding its 2020-21 budget maximum property tax dollars, but officials say don’t get too attached to the levy number being presented.

It’s the first step in a two step process, and doesn’t fully reflect what the city’s budget and levy will be for next year.

“Talk about confusing for the taxpayer,” said Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr.

The State of Iowa in the last legislative session established this new process for cities to follow for budgeting. Cities now are required to hold this public hearing to inform residents of the maximum levy certification that can be issued for the coming fiscal year.