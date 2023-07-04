Maximum property tax levy determined

HARLAN — The City Council approved the maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2023-24 at $2,303,959, which represents a decrease of 6.45% from the maximum property tax dollars requested for FY24.

There were no written or oral objections received during the public hearing.

“The max property levy is the maximum of the allowed levies if we need to make any changes, of which we anticipate none,” City Administrator Gene Gettys said. “This would be before we certify the budget at the next meeting. This states this would be the maximum we would request.”

A public hearing was set for April 18, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. for the proposed FY23/24 Annual Budget.

In other news, the City Council received and filed Insurance Committee minutes from March and approved the recommendation to renew Health, Dental and Short Term Disability (STD) Insurance effective July 1, 2023.

The board approved budgeted transfers for FY22/23.

“These are budgeted transfers and were discussed at last year’s budget meeting and were done during our budget,” said Jennifer Malone. “This is just a formality that we have to approve this resolution to approve the state’s requirement.”

The City Council unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included minutes of the last Council meeting, claims in the amount of $120,197.96, Class C liquor renewal applications for Gussied Up Cocktail Lounge LLC, and Highbanks Promotions, LLC, pending Dramshop approval.