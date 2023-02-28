Maxwell appointed to Iowa County Finance Committee

HARLAN – Governor Kim Reynolds recently appointed Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell to a four-year term with the State of Iowa County Finance Committee.

Maxwell will be one of five elected county officials elected to the eight member committee, which also consists of the Auditor of the State, a senate approved certified public accountant, and an operations research analyst.

He will continue to serve his role as Shelby County Auditor, and feels the committee involvement will provide him “better understanding” in his position.

Maxwell said the committee meets when needed, usually when reviews are needed in budget forms.

“Auditor Amanda Waske who is also on the Committee has provided me with guidance through my terms as Shelby County Auditor as well as several other County Auditors,” Maxwell said. “This is just a small gesture, paying back those who have assisted me in the past.”

Maxwell said there is much more to county budgeting than the bottom line.

“I plan to be able to answer any questions the next Shelby County Auditor has, hopefully using insight I will gain serving on this committee,” he said.

The duties Auditor Maxwell will have serving on the County Finance Committee include designing budget forms; establishing guidelines for program budgeting and accounting; reviewing and commenting on county budgets to county officials; conducting studies; advising and making recommendations to the governor and general assembly; and adopting rules.

Other current members include Jenny Blankenship, CPA; Dr. Mark Edelman, Finance Committee operations research analyst- Iowa State University Department of Economics; Melvyn Houser, Pottawattamie County Auditor; Kourtney Payerm Carroll County Auditor; Ernest Ruben, designee of Auditor of State; and Waske, Rinngold County Auditor.

“I am pretty proud to be asked to serve on this committee,” Maxwell said.

“They think I can help, and I will do what I can.”