Maxwell issues reminders for November election

SHELBY COUNTY — November 7, 2023 is Election Day, with area city councils and school boards, as well as the county-wide public measure regarding Emergency Management Services on the ballot. Shelby County Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell has provided information for voters.

Maxwell suggests anyone wanting to vote by mail, to please get the absentee ballot application in now. This assists in making the election process more efficient, Maxwell said.

The first day that the ballots can be placed in the mail is October 18, and the final day to mail is October 23. All information is available on the Shelby County website under Documents > Elections. A ballot application and other information is posted there for viewing or printing.

Shelby County voters may print out an application and drop it off at the courthouse, or mail to: Elections, 612 Court Street Harlan, Iowa 51537.

Voting in person is allowed in the Auditors Office during regular business hours starting October 18. In-office voting will continue until November 6, the day before election day.

To qualify to vote in Iowa, one must be a United States citizen and a resident of Iowa, and be at least 18 years old. A person who is 17 years old may register to vote, but the registration will not be effective until the person reaches 18 years old, except for a primary election where the voter will be 18 by the date of the respective general election.

Eligible electors may not be a convicted felon, be currently declared incompetent to vote by a court of law, or claim the right to vote in any other place.

Voters are encouraged to check the status of their voter registration at https://mymvd.iowadot.gov. Any changes to registration may be made on this website.

More information and forms may be found at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/voterregistration.html.

Shelby County voters may also check their registration status, or get more information by calling 712-755-3831 extension 6.