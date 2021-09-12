Mediacom announces rate changes

HARLAN – Mediacom announced November 30 that beginning January 1, 2022, it will be implementing a series of programming changes and rate adjustments.

Among the rate changes will be increases in costs for local broadcast surcharge, regional sports surcharge, local television, essential television, variety television, unreturned digital adapter/digital receiver or TIVO box, Xtream Bronze, Silver, Gold HBO, Gold Showtime/Starz-Encore and Platinum, TV Essentials 100 Triple, Family 100 Triple, Family 100 Triple HBO, Family 100 Triple Showtime-Starz-Encore, Family 100 Triple Plus, 100+Essential+Phone, and 100+Variety+Phone.

Going forward there will be no charges for digital gateway, primary digital adapter, primary digital receiver, primary HD DVR receiver, primary TIVO receiver and cableCARD.

Full article in the NA!