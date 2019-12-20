Mediacom informs customers of rate increases
HARLAN – Mediacom has announced it will be implementing rate increases for its customers in Harlan, as outlined in a letter to the City of Harlan this month.
The rate increases will take effect December 22. Among the rate adjustments are increases for local broadcast station surcharges, regional sports surcharges, TV essentials, family TV, Prime TV, HD DTA, SD DTA, Starz, Xtream Bronze, Xtream Silver, Xtream Gold, Xtream Platinum, TV Essentials 60, Family 60 Plus and Trip Charge.
