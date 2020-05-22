REGIONAL -- Harlan Memorial Day services will take place at the Harlan Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25. Post 941 Veterans of Foreign Wars will host this year’s event with the assistance of American Legion Helmer Reyelt Post #150 and local veterans. Those wishing to process to the Harlan Cemetery Memorial with the Honor Guard will meet at the west entrance. The procession of the flag will go down the center of the road. Those observing are to line up along side the road keeping with social distancing standards. At the Memorial site the flag will be hoisted, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps before being dismissed. The Avenue of Flags will not be raised this year.

Monday May 25, Memorial Day services in Manilla will be abbreviated due to the current pandemic. There will be brief services honoring deceased veterans including a prayer, gun salute and Taps. Services will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 10 a.m., Nishnabotna Cemetery at 10:20 a.m. and Aster Cemetery at 10:40 a.m. At 11 a.m., veterans at Manilla Manor will be honored with a similar program.

There will not be a service in Portsmouth but flags will be raised Friday, May 22 and lowered Monday, May 25.

At Rose Hill Cemetery near Kirkman, Memorial Day services will be held Monday, May 25 at 10:30 a.m. Suzanne Rasmussen will serve as Master of Ceremony for the program. Richard Petersen will give the Roll Call and message.

American Legion Post #707 Defiance and Westphalia will be celebrating Memorial Day as usual, except all activities will be held at the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery at 8:30 a,m,, and St. Boniface Cemetery at 10 am and Union Township Cemetery at 2 p,m.

Cancelled services in Shelby, Panama, Elk Horn, Earling, and at Jacksonville Cemetery, Bethany Lutheran Cemetery northeast of Kimballton, Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton, Oak Hill Cemetery in Irwin, Danway Cemetery and Redline Cemetery.