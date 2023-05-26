Memorial Day will be observed throughout the area

AREA — Local cemeteries and churches will honor those who lost their lives in service to the country during several Memorial Day services planned throughout the area Monday, May 29.

· Harlan, Vets Auditorium, 10 a.m. followed by ceremony at Harlan Cemetery. VFW will be putting up flags at 6 a.m. Monday and removing flags at 6 p.m. They would appreciate any volunteers willing to help at either time, and with folding flags at Vets Auditorium Monday evening.

· Danway Cemetery (Irwin/Kirkman), 9:30 a.m.

· Rose Hill Cemetery (Kirkman), 10:30 a.m.

· Oak Hill Cemetery (Irwin), 11 a.m.

· Union Cemetery (Defiance), 2 p.m. followed by lunch

· Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery (Jacksonville), 9:30 a.m.

· Bethany Lutheran Cemetery (Kimballton), 10:15 a.m.

· Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery (Kimballton), 11 a.m.

· St. Peter’s Church (Defiance), 8 a.m. Mass

· St. Joseph Church (Earling), 9:30 a.m. Mass

· Clay Township (Clay Hill and Oak Ridge), Elk Horn Cemetery, Taps, 11 a.m.

· St. Boniface Church (Westphalia), 10:30 a.m. Mass, followed by service at St. Boniface Cemetery

· Shelby Cemetery, 10 a.m.

· St. Mary’s Parish, Panama, 9 a.m. Mass

· Manilla Bandshell Memorial Park, 10 a.m.

· St. Mary’s Our Lady of Fatima (Portsmouth, 9 a.m. Mass, followed by service at cemetery. Coffee and donuts will be served in Parish Hall.