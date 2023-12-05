Mental Health Awareness Month provides an opportunity for reflection

Harlan – The world is turning green as we move into spring, but it is not just the plants. Green is also the color for Mental Health Awareness Month, and Myrtue Behavioral Health is encouraging area residents to take this opportunity to reflect on their own mental health.

Mental health challenges are very common, as 1 in 5 will have some kind of mental health condition in a given year. Stigma is the greatest barrier to individuals seeking help when mental health is strained. This month, in partnership with Myrtue Behavioral Health, we will bring you a series of articles to help build greater understanding about mental health, learn to strengthen your own self-care, and reduce stigma related to mental health struggles.

We are kicking off the month with this Mental Health Awareness Month Checklist, provided by the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative’s Make it Ok campaign. These checklist items are easy but powerful strategies all of us can use to care for our mental health this month and all year long.

To learn more about local options to support mental health, contact Myrtue Behavioral Health. Behavioral health offers comprehensive services as well as referrals to community resources. Call 712-755-5056 or visit https://www.myrtuemedical.org/services/behavioral-health.