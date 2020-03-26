Message to the citizens of Harlan

"To the citizens of Harlan,

The health, safety and welfare of you all has been at the forefront of community leaders' decision-making regarding operational procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. From a community-wide standpoint, I urge you to heed the advice and directives from Governor Reynolds and Shelby Co. Public Health, intended to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 virus in Harlan and Shelby County. Continue to follow the basic steps: cover your coughs and sneezes, regularly wash and sanitize your hands, avoid crowds and, most importantly, stay home if you have symptoms or feel sick. Do your best to keep current with public officials' recommendations, as the situation may change rapidly.

City of Harlan employees have already implemented adjustments in response to COVID-19. Distancing of employees and proper hygiene will offer the best possibility to continue essential City services without interruption. Some non-essential services have already been disrupted, hoping to avoid unnecessary contact between staff and residents until the viral spread subsides. As spring activities near, additional decisions may need to be addressed regarding other services and amenities we are accustomed to enjoying as warm weather arrives.

We all realize our local businesses have been hit hard by social distancing, forced closures and other suggested and mandated orders from our state government. I ask that, whenever possible, shop locally to keep your dollars working for Harlan and Shelby County during this disaster, and especially following the pandemic. Some businesses will struggle to stay alive through this interruption of commerce, and we must all do what we can to minimize the business fall-out in the days and weeks ahead. Consider patronizing those with delivery and online shopping options as they are available. We appreciate the spirit of cooperation exhibited by businesses and citizens to this point, and expect and thank you in advance for continued cooperation as we navigate the challenges ahead." -- Sincerely, Mike Kolbe, Mayor of Harlan