METC announces fiber optics internet expansion

REGIONAL -- In the next several years, underserved internet customers in western Iowa will be served with Marne Elk Horn fiber internet after the company completes fiber projects in the region.

The company announced today that they have accepted the $4.5 million grant award from the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant program, which was announced in September, as well as the locations of the fiber projects they will be doing.

According to Rachel Hamilton, CEO of Marne Elk Horn, in 2022 the company will complete the fiber project in the City of Neola, which it started in 2021 as part of the company’s vision to serve all customers in their service areas with fiber. Also next year, they will begin work in the community of Exira and the Iowa grant awarded area near Underwood. The company already has fiber to the community and rural areas of Brayton, Elk Horn, Marne, McClelland, Kimballton, and Walnut. Additionally, in the communities (and some rural areas) of Avoca, Underwood and Neola.

