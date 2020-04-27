Metrics now say May 5 peak for Iowa
STATE -- Iowa’s peak COVID-19 date has been moved up two days to May 5, according to projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.
But late June remains the first time projections show the state should be able to relax social distancing measures with strict mitigation guidelines in place.
On Friday, April 24, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration. The proclamation permits health care providers to begin the process of resuming some elective surgeries and procedures through a phased approach, permits farmers markets to begin limited operations with appropriate public health precautions, and provides other relief to Iowans affected by this disaster.
Reynolds said Friday she expected to make further announcements on Monday, April 27 about phased in re-opening of Iowa and other businesses that could start opening as early as this week.
