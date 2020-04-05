Metrics now show peak for Iowa has come and gone; social distancing can ease June 16

STATE -- Iowa’s coronavirus peak apparently came and went on May 2, according to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. The state should see a gradual decrease in the number of deaths and cases through May before a June 16 date when the state can safely ease social distancing measures with continued containment strategies.

According to the institute’s website, the institute’s projections come via a model that was developed upon requests from the University of Washington School of Medicine and other U.S. hospitals and state governments working to determine ability to care for patients.

The projections show now only daily and cumulative deaths for each state and country, but also hospital demands for everything from ICU beds to ventilators.

The model projected Iowa would reach its daily death peak of 17 around May 8, but that date was moved backward this week. If testing, contact testing, isolation and limiting gathering size is in place, June 16 is a target date for relaxing social distancing now, as compared to June 29 a few weeks ago.

Nevertheless, Iowa’s numbers continued to rise in the past week.

As of early Monday morning, May 4, Iowa has 9,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 188 deaths and 3,486 cases recovered. A total of 57,161 people have been tested. The state has 389 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 37 admitted in the last 24 hours, 143 in ICU and 93 on ventilators. There are 4,179 inpatient beds available statewide, 552 ICU beds available and 666 available ventilators.