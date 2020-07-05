Metrics say COVID-19 deaths will increase

COUNTY – The number of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County has risen during the past week after a two-week time period that saw no new cases.

Local officials report the number of cases stand at 13 as of early Thursday morning, up four from the previous nine cases the county has seen for the past two weeks. All nine have recovered.

Shelby County reports that there are 117 negative cases and eight pending as of Thursday morning.

“We continue to have COVID-19 in our community,” said Shelby County Public Health Director Lori Hoch. “We are now seeing a few more cases pop up after a two-week reprieve. The surprise is that we had a two-week reprieve, not that we have four new cases.

“People need to be aware of the regional increase in cases that have the potential to impact our county as well.”

Exira-EHK is the first school in Shelby County to report that an individual was at the school on April 27 who later tested positive for COVID-19. See accompanying article on page 2A above.

Area counties have seen a substantial uptick in the number of positive cases. Crawford County has the most positive coronavirus cases with 96, while Pottawattamie County has 61. Harrison, Monona, Carroll and Audubon Counties also report increases (see accompanying table).

According to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, the state’s peak date for deaths has been shifted back during the past week. What initially was reported as a peak coming and going in early May, now shows peak deaths reaching 21 per day on June 8 before flattening and lowering throughout the summer.

The institute, widely looked to nationwide as an accurate assessment of coronavirus statistics, says Iowa will see continued increases in the number of tests completed as well as the number of infections through August 1. The total number of Iowa deaths is estimated to be 1,497 by August 1.

Hospital resources such as the number of beds utilized, intensive care unit beds and ventilators will continue to be utilized under maximum levels throughout the summer, according to the projections.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday, May 6 visited Washington, D.C. to visit with federal officials regarding coronavirus-related matters. She met with President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force and discussed the status of COVID-19 in Iowa, and Iowa’s plans to lessen restrictions.

Reynolds has slowly lifted Iowa restrictions during the past week.