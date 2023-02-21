Meyer named CEO of Producers Livestock Marketing Association

HARLAN — Producers Livestock Marketing Association, based in Omaha, Neb., announced that Tim Meyer has been named as its new CEO. Meyer will be succeeding Rick Keith, who will be retiring on February 20.

Meyer, a native of a Holstein family farm and long time Harlan resident, has been with the firm since 2012 and serving 10 years as the Senior V.P. of their Producers Livestock Credit Corp. division. Prior to joining PLMA he opened and managed the United Bank of Iowa’s Harlan location from 2004-2012.

He is a 1989 graduate of Iowa State University in Ag Studies & Economics. He and his wife, Sandy, a Harlan Community Schools middle school science teacher have five adult daughters: Melissa and Jared Moores, Woodbine; Brooke and Adam Gau, Treynor; Morgan and fiancé Joey Miller, Des Moines; Taylor and Michael Bos, Springfield, NE and Jilian and Travis McMillan, Salt Lake City, UT and six grandchildren.

“The Board of Directors felt that Meyer was uniquely qualified for this position. Meyer has served as Vice-President of Credit for the past ten years. With a strong finance and credit background in addition to being a cattleman himself, Meyer is prepared to lead PLMA to address the opportunities that it has going forward,” said Dave Lamb, President of the PLMA Board of Directors. “We would also like to thank Rick Keith for his 23 years of leadership as CEO. He is leaving PLMA in a much better place than when he assumed the CEO role.”

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead Producers Livestock Marketing Association as its next President and CEO, “said Meyer. “I look forward to working with our staff members in the marketing, commodity, and credit divisions to continue providing the best service possible in 2023 and for many years to come.”

Producers Livestock Marketing Association with offices in Omaha and Sioux City, has been offering livestock sourcing and marketing, commodities trading and hedging, and loans and credit facilities to independent livestock producers and processors in the Midwestern US and Central Plains for over 85 years.