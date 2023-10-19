Middle School runners compete at Statewide Cross Country Meet

ANKENY — Six Harlan Community Middle School students volunteered to run in the Washburn Classic Middle School Statewide Cross Country Meet Saturday, October 14. The meet was held at Centennial High School in Ankeny.

Students who competed included (as pictured) seventh grade boys Ben Cox and Brogan Schechinger; seventh grade girls Charlotte Cronin and Julia Heslink; and eighth grade girls Aspen Bieker and Ashlyn Rau. Both Heslink and Rau came in 4th in their grades with scores of 13:12.7 and 12:34.8 respectively. Cronin finished at 18:35.2 and Bieker with a time of 13:29.8. For the boys, Cox finished at 12:49.2 and Schechinger at 14:34.1.

Coach Brian James said, “I always encourage athletes to consider participating in this opportunity. All year long they run against both seventh and eighth graders, but the state meet gives them the opportunity to see how they match up to other runners in their grade and class.” (Tami Schechinger, photo)