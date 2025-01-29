Mike Kolbe retires from Harlan Newspapers after more than four decades

HARLAN — After a distinguished 42-year career at the Harlan Newspapers, Mike Kolbe is retiring January 31.

Kolbe began his newspaper career as an advertising account executive in Harlan in 1983 after graduating from Iowa State University, where he received a degree in journalism/mass communications.

Harlan Newspaper Graphic Design Manager Lori Christensen and Kolbe both started at the newspaper office the same month.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better co-worker and friend for the past 42 years,” Christensen said. “We’ve weathered the good times as well as the bad times, both in and out of the office together. He has always been willing to go the extra mile for co-workers, clients and the community. I will miss him (and his dad jokes) at the office, but look forward to more drinks on his deck (or camper at Prairie Rose) this summer.”

Kolbe rose through the ranks of the advertising department and served as advertising manager for several years. He was named General Manager in 2022. Tami Schechinger, Harlan Newspaper Advertising/Marketing Manager called Kolbe an “amazing mentor”.

“He will be greatly missed around the newspaper for his steadfast, calming demeanor and his endless array of jokes which always helped to lift the spirits,” Schechinger said.

His work at the newspaper garnished him numerous awards from the Iowa Newspaper Association (INA), National Newspaper Association (NNA), and the Midwest Free Community Papers (MFCP). He was an active member of the INA Foundation Board, and served on the MFCP Board of Directors for many years, and was MFCP Board President in 2024. He is a graduate of the Iowa Association of Business & Industry “Leadership Iowa” program, which pulls together dozens of future leaders from across the state each year for intensive leadership training and also completed the Mores Media Fellowship, developed by the Mores family, and is funded by a scholarship to honor their father and former Harlan Newspaper publisher, the late Leo Mores.

In addition to his service at the newspaper, Kolbe has been a steadfast volunteer, serving on various committees in Harlan and Shelby County, including ISU Extension, Shelby County Council; Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO); Shelby Co. Trails Committee; Friends of Prairie Rose State Park; Harlan’s Dream Playground Re-imagined committee; Shelby Co. Emergency Management Agency; Shelby Co. Ambulance Commission; Shelby Co. Conference Board; and Shelby Co. Red Cross. He has been honored with the Governor’s Leadership Award, Harlan’s Citizen of the Year, and HCS Friend of Education.

He was a member of the Harlan City Council for six years, and was elected Mayor of Harlan for three terms. His desire for public service led to his retirement at the newspaper, as he was recently elected to the Shelby County Board of Supervisors and began his term in January.

“I have no doubt he will serve this county well as a Supervisor,” Schechinger said.

Renée Brich, Managing Editor, said she believes the newspaper’s loss is Shelby County’s gain.

“Mike has proven his dedication not only to the newspaper but to the community. He has the uncanny ability to handle even the most difficult situations with humor and grace. We will miss his leadership at the newspaper office, but know he will continue to make a difference for the citizens of Shelby County.”

Former Harlan Newspaper co-owner Alan Mores said of Kolbe’s endearing spirit, “From serving on the City Council to becoming Mayor, and now as Shelby County Supervisor, Mike has always prioritized the big picture and what is right for his community, county, and workplace. His heart is pure gold, and his insight in helping manage the Harlan Newspapers was critical to our statewide success. Whether it was his vision for the Dream Playground or the numerous civic and nonprofit initiatives he supported, Mike remains a thoughtful leader dedicated to doing what is right.”

Harlan Publisher Josh Byers said he thought he was going to have problems with Kolbe because he was the mayor and Byers thought the Mores brothers had hired him because of that reason.

“Then when I got here, I realized Mike was not only a legitimate advertising manager, he was one of the best I’d worked with in my career,” Byers said. “Mike’s always been a great sounding board and is filled with energy. He will be missed.”

Mike and his wife, Tammy (Kohl), live in Harlan. Their family includes Scott Kolbe, an IT network technician in Des Moines; Dr. Austin Kolbe, a USAF Flight Doctor and his wife, Katelyn (Bissen) and their two children of San Antonio, TX; and Lisa (Kolbe) Weed, a caseworker for Wellpoint/Elevance, her husband, Tanner, and their two children.

The public is invited to attend a retirement party in honor of Mike Kolbe Friday, January 31 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Harlan Golf & Country Club, 2503 12th St., Harlan.





