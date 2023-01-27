Mixed reactions follow Students First Act passage Tuesday

STATEWIDE — Earlier this week, the Iowa Legislature passed a bill to create taxpayer funded education savings accounts (ESAs) for all Iowa students attending a private, accredited school.

“The Students First Act” (House File 68) passed through the Iowa House with a vote of 55-45. Nine republicans and all House Democrats voted against the bill after a five hour debate.

The Senate followed, debating past midnight Tuesday, and voted 31-18 for the bill’s passage.

The bill has been a priority of Governor Kim Reynolds for the last few years. This was the third attempt for the bill, after approval in the Iowa Senate but failing to earn enough votes in the Iowa House the last two years.

“I am thrilled that both the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate have passed the Students First Act,” Reynolds said.

“For the first time, we will fund students instead of a system, a decisive step in ensuring that every child in Iowa can receive the best education possible. Parents, not the government, can now choose the education setting best suited to their child regardless of their income or zip code.”

During her January 10 Condition of the State address, Gov. Reynolds reintroduced the legislation.

“My school choice bill will create education savings accounts for families who choose to send their child to a private school. The State will contribute $7,598 to that account, which is the amount of funding the State provides for each child who attends a public school,” Reynolds said.

Effective for the 2023-24 school year, the bill states per pupil funding will be $7,598 per student, and ESAs will be available based on the following eligibility:

Year 1:

School Year 2023-24

· All kindergarten students

· All public school students

· Private school students with a household income at or below 300% FPL, $83,250 for a family of four

Year 2:

School Year 2024-25

· All kindergarten students

· All public school students

· Private school students with a household income at or below 400% FPL, $111,000 for a family of four

Year 3:

School Year 2025-26

· All K-12 students in Iowa regardless of income

A fiscal analysis report provided by the nonpartisan Iowa Legislative Services Agency (LSA) estimates 4,841 students would transfer from a public school to a private school in 2024, predicting 14,068 students will utilize the funds the first year.

LSA’s report says the bill will cost an estimated $345 million annually once it is fully phased in, resulting in $879 million over the first four years.

The report also states there are many costs that can not be estimated, however estimates 12% of students receiving educational savings account funds will transfer from public schools. Existing private school students or students who start private schools in kindergarten make up the remaining 88%.

An amendment procedure was used by Senate Republicans to block any changes proposed by Democrats. House Republicans voted in favor of bypassing the Appropriations Committee, which investigates any proposed bills imposing a state-mandated local program.

Supporters of the bill believe the passage allows more options for families without financial restrictions.

Representative Steven Holt (Republican - Denison) said during the debate state funding education should not stop at public schools.

“If we are to improve education, it is past time to fund our students, not the education establishment. We can support public education and public teachers while also embracing positive change.”

Opponents of the bill argued it was detrimental to public schools and would cause inequality in the education system.

During the House debate, Republican Representative Tom Moore from Griswold said, “I’m in a very Republican, very conservative district and they were telling me ‘no’ and I was listening to my constituents.”

“I represent them. I don’t represent myself,” Moore said.

Following the vote, Representative Brian Best (Republican-Carroll) said, “I voted no on this bill.

“My concern is this bill could hurt our local and rural public schools. In some small towns, the school is a major employer and may be threatened with the possible migration of their students leaving their school. Also, the more that private schools depend on Government funding, the less independence they could have to set curriculum in the future. I would hate to see a school being hindered in their ability to teach Christian values because of Government interference.”

“This was a very difficult vote for me, however it doesn’t diminish the great respect I have for Kuemper (Catholic Schools). I believe they are one of Iowa’s top private schools in educating our children and providing faith-based education,” Best said.

After the House and Senate passed the bill overnight, Gov. Reynolds signed the bill into law Tuesday morning.

Fifty-eight Iowa counties currently have an accredited nonpublic school.

Area schools respond

“It’s an exciting time for Catholic education in the state of Iowa,” said Donna Bishop, Superintendent of Schools, Diocese of Des Moines in a January 24 press release to Shelby County Catholic School.

“It is with great exhilaration that we celebrate a win for Iowa families– the ability for families to choose the school that best fits their child’s needs!”

Bishop thanked Gov. Reynolds and the state representatives for “Understanding the need to allow parents to determine the education that best meets the needs of their children.”

Harlan Community School District Superintendent Dr. Jenny Barnett said, “I am meeting with the superintendent group next week, I think we need to wait to see how everything shakes out before commenting.”

