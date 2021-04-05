MMC’s economic impact on economy tops $30 million

HARLAN -- According to the latest economic impact study by the Iowa Hospital Association, Myrtue Medical Center generates 724 jobs that add $30.2 million to Shelby County’s economy.

The business and household needs of hospitals and their employees creates a “multiplier” effect that supports thousands of additional jobs. This means that, in total, more than 143,000 jobs are tied to Iowa hospitals, creating an overall impact that is worth nearly $8.6 billion to Iowa’s economy.

It is estimated in Shelby County that Myrtue Medical Center’s multiplier effect contributes to $7 million in retail sales and $420,000 in state sales tax revenue.

“On many levels, this has been a challenging and unforgettable year in health care. Many rural hospitals throughout the country continue to struggle financially, with some closing, and this report is critical in illustrating the enormous impact that hospitals in rural areas have on the economies of the communities they serve,” said Barry Jacobsen, CEO-Myrtue Medical Center.

The IHA study examined the jobs, income, retail sales and sales tax produced by hospitals and the rest of the state’s health care sector. The study was compiled from hospital-submitted data on the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey of Hospitals and with software that other industries have used to determine their economic impact.

The study found that Iowa hospitals directly employ 76,000 people and create another 67,000 jobs outside the hospital sector. As an income source, hospitals provide $5 billion in salaries and benefits and generate another $3.6 billion through other jobs that depend on hospitals.

“Hospitals positively influence their local economies not only with how many people they employ and the salaries of those employees, but also through hospital purchases from local businesses as well as the impact of employee spending and tax support,” said Kirk Norris, IHA president/CEO.

“Whether at the local level or statewide, there are few Iowa employers that generate economic activity comparable to hospitals.”

In all, the health care sector, which includes offices of physicians, dentists and other health practitioners, nursing home and residential care, other medical and health services and pharmacies, contributes $19 billion to Iowa’s economy while directly and indirectly providing 344,495 jobs, or 22 percent of the state’s total non-farm employment.

The Iowa Hospital Association is a voluntary membership organization representing hospital and health system interests to business, government and consumer audiences. All of Iowa’s 118 community hospitals are IHA members.