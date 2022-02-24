MMC among nation’s top 100 critical access hospitals

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan has been named one of the 100 highest-ranked Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

This annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™. Myrtue has received the Top 100 recognition for 10 of the last 11 years. Only seven of approximately 1,300 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation have received this award 10 or more times, placing Myrtue in a very elite group.

