MMC Board okays operating, capital budgets
HARLAN -- The operating and capital budgets for the 2020-2021 fiscal year have been approved by the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees in July.
MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen said, “This is a very conservative budget and we believe is the right course during these very uncertain times. We are very pleased that we have been able to keep all staff on the payroll with only temporary furloughs and staffing adjustments.
