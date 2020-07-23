Home / Home

MMC Board okays operating, capital budgets

Thu, 07/23/2020 - 8:00am admin

    HARLAN -- The operating and capital budgets for the 2020-2021 fiscal year have been approved by the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees in July.
    MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen said, “This is a very conservative budget and we believe is the right course during these very uncertain times. We are very pleased that we have been able to keep all staff on the payroll with only temporary furloughs and staffing adjustments.

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here