MMC Board okays renovation bid letting
HARLAN -- A resolution to authorize publication for notice to bid for the north entrance and third floor renovation project at Myrtue Medical Center was approved by the MMC Board of Trustees in January.
No comments verbal or written were received during the public hearing for the renovation project at the January board meeting.
