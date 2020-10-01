MMC Board renews CEO Jacobsen’s contract for another three years
HARLAN -- The Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees has renewed MMC CEO’s Barry Jacobsen’s employment contract for another three years effective January 1, 2020. He serves as CEO of MMC and the Shelby County Health Corporation.
Jacobsen’s salary will be $239,875 for the coming year which includes a $11,787 bonus (see below), a 2.5% staff-wide market increase and a 1.75% staff wide merit increase.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95