MMC offering booster dose clinic Wednesday

HARLAN -- The FDA has amended the Emergency Use Authorizations to allow the booster dose of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines.

Myrtue Medical Center’s Department of Public Health is offering a COVID-19 vaccine boost dose clinic on Wednesday, October 27th from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Veteran’s Auditorium.

Please review eligibility closely to determine if you qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine boost dose.

Eligibility Criteria for Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Boost Dose Vaccine:

• People 65 years of age and older

• People 18 years of age and older who reside in long-term care settings

• People age 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions

• People aged 18 years of age and older who work or live in high-risk settings

• MUST be at least 6 months from second dose of their primary series.

Defining Eligibility Criteria for Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Boost Dose Vaccine:

• Underlying Medical Conditions: Examples include cancer, chronic kidney, liver, or lung conditions, overweight, history of smoking, HIV infection, dementia or other neurological conditions, diabetes, Down’s syndrome, heart conditions, sickle cell, solid organ or stem cell transplant, pregnancy, mental health conditions, tuberculosis, or substance abuse disorders.

• High Risk Settings-Healthcare workers, first responders, firefighters, police, congregate care staff, education staff, childcare staff, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing, corrections workers, United States Postal Service workers, public transit, and grocery store workers.

• Long term care settings—examples include: Nursing homes, intermediate care facilities, assisted living facilities, senior housing, housing for people with intellectual or physical disabilities, group homes, congregate day programs, and/or inpatient substance abuse settings.

Eligibility Criteria for Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Boost Dose Vaccine

• Age 18 years of age and older

• Must be at least 2 months from the initial single dose primary series.

Mix and Match

Authorization

The FDA amended Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 vaccines to allow for the use of each of the available COVID-19 vaccines as a mix-and match booster dose in eligible individuals following completion of a primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine. A mix and match approach is only allowable for the booster dose only—not as part of a primary series. This means that you will be able to choose the vaccine you want as your boost dose or may do so in consultation with your healthcare provider prior to the clinic.

Preparing for Myrtue Medical Center’s Boost Dose Clinic

1. You will need to sign up on Myrtue Medical Center’s website at myrtuemedical.org to schedule your appointment. If you need assistance, please call Public Health at 712.755.4422. Many people will be eligible to receive the boost dose. If there is a need for an additional clinic, we will provide public notice through newspaper, radio, and social media messaging.

2. Bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to the clinic so we can verify that there is an appropriate interval between doses.

3. You may print consents for the vaccine of your choice on Myrtue’s website, pick up a consent at Public Health, or complete your consent at the clinic. Emergency Use Authorization Sheets are available on the Myrtue Medical Center webpage and will be available at the clinic.

4. Appropriate monitoring post-vaccination will still apply; this is 15 minutes for most individuals.

5. If you have been recently diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19, please wait until you have met isolation and quarantine criteria before receiving a boost dose.

6. Please wait 90 days if you have had a monoclonal antibody treatment before receiving a boost dose.

7. If you are ill, please wait to receive a boost dose.

Public Health follows the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to ensure you receive vaccine that meets standards for storage, handling, preparing, administering, and monitoring to ensure a safe and effective vaccine for all you. If you have questions regarding the clinic or your specific eligibility, you may call Public Health at 712.755.4422 for further information.