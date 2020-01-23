MMC partners with Senior Life Solutions
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center announced this week a partnership with Senior Life Solutions.
Myrtue Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of adults typically ages 65 and over struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety, stress from age-related health concerns, or difficult life transitions such as the loss of a loved one.
