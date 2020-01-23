Home / Home

MMC partners with Senior Life Solutions

Thu, 01/23/2020 - 12:57pm admin

    HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center announced this week a partnership with Senior Life Solutions.
    Myrtue Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of adults typically ages 65 and over struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety, stress from age-related health concerns, or difficult life transitions such as the loss of a loved one.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here