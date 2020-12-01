MMC provides $3 million community benefit
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center provided $3,027,219 in uncompensated care and health care services to the community last year, according to a recently completed statewide assessment of those programs and services by the Iowa Hospital Association. That amount, based on 2018 figures, includes more than $2.4 million in uncompensated care such as charity care, bad debt for which the hospital expects but does not collect payment, and unpaid costs of Medicaid.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95