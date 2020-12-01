MMC provides $3 million community benefit

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center provided $3,027,219 in uncompensated care and health care services to the community last year, according to a recently completed statewide assessment of those programs and services by the Iowa Hospital Association. That amount, based on 2018 figures, includes more than $2.4 million in uncompensated care such as charity care, bad debt for which the hospital expects but does not collect payment, and unpaid costs of Medicaid.