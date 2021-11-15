MMC requiring team members be vaccinated

HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Center team members will be required to receive their initial vaccination against COVID-19 by December 5 and second by January 4, 2022 or face potential disciplinary action, unless they request a medical or religious exemption, under a policy approved by the Myrtue Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees last week.

Also included in the policy are Allied Health Professionals, contracted team members, students, credentialed practitioners and volunteers. Teleworkers who work 100 percent remotely are exempt from the program.

The board met in special session at noon Tuesday, Nov. 9 to discuss the policy, which becomes effective this month, giving it final approval.

“Myrtue Medical Center’s COVID-19 immunization program exists so that MMC complies with the regulations issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS),” the policy reads.

“Those regulations require MMC to mandate that employees and others be immunized against COVID-19.”

Phase one of the policy indicates that by December 5, those affected must provide proof of at least one vaccination or request an exemption “if immunization is medically contraindicated or contrary to a sincerely held religious belief, practice or observance.”

Phase two gives the January 4 deadline for providing proof of full vaccination.

Refusal to meet the requirements of the policy may result in disciplinary action “up to and including termination of employment,” the policy reads.

For new hires, phase one criteria must be met prior to start date, and phase two requirements within 30 days of start date.

In addition, “masking is required for employees to help mitigate COVID-19 transmission,” the policy reads.

Enforcement of the vaccination policy will come via CMS state surveyors who conduct standard recertification/complaint surveys. Review of vaccination policies and procedures, staff vaccination status, interviews with observations and the number of patient and staff cases will be monitored.

Myrtue officials said failure to comply with the CMS rule can result in termination from the Medicare and Medicaid program, which makes up 64 percent of the Myrtue Medical Center revenue in 2021.