DES MOINES – The Harlan Community Middle School 8th grade Mock Trial Team placed ninth at the state mock trial competition held in Des Moines Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 1-2.

It was another top 10 finish for the strong HCMS program against quality opponents from across Iowa. “I’m so proud of these mock trial students,” said coach Mary Renkly. “They are incredibly dedicated and learn to work so well as a team.”

According to the Iowa Bar Association, mock trial is designed to introduce students to the legal system by providing a challenging, academic competition. The program offers students an opportunity for personal growth and achievement, emphasizing the importance of research, presentation and teamwork.

In addition to teaching students about contemporary public issues and the legal system, the program encourages teachers and students to develop learning partnerships with professionals from the community. Lawyers from communities throughout Iowa contribute their time as coaches and judges at the tournaments. Judges from Iowa’s District Courts also participate. These linkages between the schools and the legal profession show students that the community is committed to their educational success.

The 8th grade team placed 9th out of 32 teams at state. Overall, 170 teams competed through regional competitions across the state. Angelica Stern earned an All State Witness award.

