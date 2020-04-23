Mock Trial 1-2 at Regionals; State Competition is Canceled
HARLAN – Two mock trial teams from Harlan Community High School qualified in early March for the State Mock Trial event that was to be held this month, but has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mock trial regional for southwest Iowa was held at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs on March 2. There were a total of eight teams participating in the event with the top three placers qualifying for the State Mock Trial in late April in Des Moines.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95
http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/