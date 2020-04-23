Mock Trial 1-2 at Regionals; State Competition is Canceled



Members of the first place at regionals HCHS Mock Trial Red Team that qualified for state include front L to R -- Hannah Bissen, Brooke Goshorn, Eden Schaeffer and Abigail Lefeber. Back L to R -- Ellie Gross, Josh Rihner, Abi Albertsen, Liz Devine and Lauren Andersen.



(Photos contributed)

Members of the runner-up HCHS Black Team that qualified for state include front L to R -- Ava Miller, Avery Carter and Vanessa Sotelo. Back L to R -- Madison Pope, Sam Buman, Kaiden Milliken, Amelia Scarf and Paola Gonzalez.