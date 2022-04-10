Monogram for Kids gathers grant winners

HARLAN – Ten local organizations received foundation grants from the Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Monogram Foods. A committee of team members at the Monogram Foods manufacturing facility in Harlan, IA divided a total of $60,000 between the charities.

Several of the recipients gathered Thursday to meet each other and share how their grants will help their organizations. Representatives from Harlan Animal Rescue, Faith Family Church, Kids in the Village Daycare and more attended the event.

“A lot of this effort is community outreach. It’s our opportunity as Monogram to be able to be a partner in our community and to support child welfare,” said Human Resources Manager Michael McDaniel. “When we are given that opportunity we are looking for partners.”

Tom Schulte, a volunteer with the Harlan Animal Rescue said the rescue is a small organization dedicated to preserving the pets in Shelby County and surrounding areas.

“There’s a lot of pets needing our help. We are at capacity right now. We are a no kill shelter, either someone adopts it or we keep it until it lives out its life,” he said. “We are grateful for organizations like Monogram because it helps us a lot.”

Schulte said currently the state is requiring them to get specialized kennels which will cost upwards of $20,000.

Pastor Jeff Erlemeier with Faith Family Church said the church is renovating in the Shopko building and regularly host youth events and are looking to create a rec area for the younger kids and teens. They are moving Oct. 9.

Janelle Hansen from Kids in the Village Daycare in Elk Horn said they opened the daycare in June because there were really no childcare facilities at all in the community.

“This money is going to help so much because we have two areas and we need to put up a playground area for our infants to toddlers,” she said. “We have one for the big kids with a fence and playground equipment. We have about 35 enrolled now.”

All organizations receiving grants were: Animal Rescue League of Harlan, the City of Harlan, Elk Horn Public Library, Faith Family Church, Harlan Community Library, Harlan Community Middle School, Harlan Swim Team, Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation, Iowa Community Kitchen and Kids in the Village.