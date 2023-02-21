Monson selected as a 2023 Great Iowa Nurse

Staff Reports

HARLAN – Michele Monson, RNC-OB, manager of Myrtue’s Birthing Center, was selected as one of the Great Iowa Nurses for 2023 for routinely going above and beyond to ensure safe, compassionate nursing care.

“I am honored to receive the Great Iowa Nurse award. All Great Iowa Nurses are surrounded by other great nurses,” Monson said. “I am fortunate enough to work with a great group of nurses who want to deliver the best possible care for our patients.”

Monson has been part of the Myrtue team for nearly 29 years during which she has served as a staff nurse and nurse manager.

Seventy-eight Iowa nurses have received recognition as 2023 Great Iowa Nurses. The program, formerly 100 Great Iowa Nurses, annually honors Iowa nurses for their contributions to the nursing profession.

Nominations for the honor are reviewed by a committee comprised of professionals from a variety of Iowa healthcare organizations. Great Iowa Nurses are chosen for their demonstrated service to patients, leadership, mentoring, or serving as role models.

“Michele exemplifies compassion, dedication and leadership,” says Karen Buman, Chief Nursing Officer. “She is a role model for anyone striving for excellence in the nursing field. We are fortunate to have Michele – she goes above and beyond every day for her patients and staff. She has an empathetic heart and truly cares about her patients and staff.”

Nurses selected for this honor represent many sectors of healthcare, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and school and office nurses.

"Michele is the most supportive manager and mentor. She cares genuinely about her employees and the patients on the OB floor,” said Lanette Peterson, RN, OB staff nurse. "She is passionate about growing her teams knowledge and training. I am honored to be under her leadership.”