More than $140,000 granted to community projects

Staff Reports

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Community Foundation awarded $140,932 to Shelby County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Spring 2023 Grant Cycle.

All grantees met the criteria as Shelby County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Shelby County were eligible to apply.

The Shelby County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. This cycle of grants was made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.

The Shelby County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Shelby County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Shelby County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

The following organizations are Spring 2023 Grant Recipients:

• City of Elk Horn, Putt Putt Renovation $5,000

• City of Harlan, Dream Playground Reimagined $9,176

• Country Care Center Corporation, Freezer Roofing $2,000

• Danish Windmill, Plumbing Renovation and Update $6,203

• Defiance Fire and Rescue, Slide-In Unit $13,355

• Earling Fire & Rescue Department, Equipment Replacement and Transfer Pump $8,310

• Elk Horn Fire and Rescue, Extrication and Rescue Equipment $6,500

• Elk Horn Food Pantry, Air Conditioning, Shelving & Carts $3,160

• Friends of Douglas Township, Inc., Equipment for Kirkman Fire $1,620

• Irwin Fire and Rescue Association, Life Safety Equipment $10,500

• Museum of Danish America, Summer Camps for Kids $7,143

• Shelby County Ambulance Commission, Monitor/Defibrillator for Shelby County EMS $25,000

• Shelby County Community Outreach, Open Sign for Hero’s Attic $600

• Shelby County Conservation Board, Nishna Bend Boat Ramp $15,000

• Shelby County Fair Corporation, Little Hands on the Farm $4,000

• Shelby County Historical Museum, HVAC System Update $8,365

• Shelby Fire & Rescue, Holmatro/Pentheon Cutter/Spreader $15,000

Advisory board members of the Shelby County Community Foundation are Chair, Brock Darling of Irwin; Vice Chair, Kristy Hansen, CPA of Harlan; Secretary/Treasurer, Michael Riley of Harlan; Jodee Dixon of Elk Horn; Leona Konz of Shelby; and Max Powers of Defiance.

For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Sunni Kamp, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or sunni@omahafoundation.org.