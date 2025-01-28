More than $600,000 in scholarship funding available

AREA — Senior students throughout southwest Iowa can apply for multiple scholarships using one application now through March 15th, thanks to local nonprofit Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation (SWIEF). SWIEF solicits, awards, and manages the 100-plus scholarships for southwest Iowa students in partnership with the Community Foundation for Western Iowa.

“SWIEF believes in the power of higher education and the difference it can make in young people’s lives,” said Dr. Cara Cool Trede, President of SWIEF. “Not only do these scholarships offer a financial boost when the cost to earn a degree or credential is ever-increasing, but they also help to fulfill life-long dreams for many first-generation students.”

Last year, more than 150 students from more than 30 area high schools received more than $600,000 in scholarships toward college.

“The Community Foundation for Western Iowa is honored to partner with SWIEF to make the dream of higher education a reality for young people in our region,” said Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Our southwest Iowa region is fortunate to have an organization such as SWIEF, to coordinate, manage, and build scholarship support. This sort of coordinated work is unique to our region, and the partnership we have with SWIEF at the Community Foundation helps to streamline their important work. We are very glad to be part of what SWIEF does to build our nation’s future leaders through education.”

The deadline to apply for the SWIEF scholarships is March 15, 2025. The application can be found on either SWIEF’s or the Community Foundation websites or at: https://bit.ly/SWIEF For more information about SWIEF, either as an applicant or prospective donor, please visit the SWIEF website at www.swiowaeducationalfoundation.org.