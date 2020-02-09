Mores Family sells Harlan Newspapers after 81 years of service to the community

HARLAN – The Mores family made one of the biggest changes to its 81-year legacy in the newspaper industry by selling the Harlan Newspapers. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Louie Mullen, owner of Blackbird LLC, became the new owner of the business. Co-publishers Alan Mores and Steve Mores are confident that Mullen’s organization will carry on the news and advertising coverage that the community has come to expect from the Harlan Newspapers.

“We are excited to see the positive changes that Blackbird LLC will bring to the paper with fresh ideas and technology. Although the newspaper industry and the dissemination of news continue to evolve, the role that newspapers play in their local communities remains extremely important,” said Alan Mores and Steve Mores in a joint statement.

“I’m humbled and honored Steve and Alan would give me this opportunity,” Mullen said. “The Mores have run an amazing business. They’re a testament to our industry.”

Effective immediately, Mullen named veteran journalist Joshua Byers to the publisher position.

See Full Article in this week’s NA on the street Thursday afternoon!