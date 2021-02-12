Mosquito Creek Stream Mitigation Project

EARLING – Work has begun on a stream mitigation bank project on Mosquito Creek along the east edge of Earling, with the goal being to prevent future erosion and provide flood control for the community.

Shelby County Conservation Director Nick Preston said the conservation board, City of Earling, Shelby County Board of Supervisors and JEO Consulting have partnered since 2018 in the planning and development of the stream mitigation bank on Mosquito Creek.

He said whenever the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) or a private construction company impact a stream, they are required to essentially “replace” what they have impacted.

They can improve a nearby stream by constructing an approved structure themselves, which can be a lengthy process, or they can purchase credits from an established mitigation bank, such as the one being built on Mosquito Creek.

“It is a prime candidate for the project due to it being highly erodible,” Preston said.

